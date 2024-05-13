President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hailed his government’s accomplishments in enhancing infrastructure for the Judiciary as unprecedented.

He conveyed this sentiment during the inauguration of the 2024 Africa Conference of the International Association of Women Judges.

The conference, themed ‘The Role of Women Judges in Combatting Negative Cultural Practices in Contemporary Times,’ served as a platform to discuss pertinent issues concerning gender equality and judicial activism.

Addressing the jurists, President Akufo-Addo noted that investing in infrastructure for the judiciary is key to attaining the theme of the conference.

“Indeed, since I assumed office in 2017, my government has made unprecedented progress in the provision of court buildings and residences for judges around the country.

“In 2020, we set out to construct 100 courthouses with residential facilities nationwide. As of February 2024, seventy-nine courthouses have been successfully inaugurated and are in use in various parts of the country. The remaining 21 projects are at various stages of completion and are expected to be completed and inaugurated soon, at least before I leave office,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo, while welcoming members of the association, acknowledged the support of the president and praised the democratic credentials of Nana Akufo-Addo.

“We appreciate the strong support we have received from the office of the president. The co-rumination of this support is the presence of His Excellency with us this morning who will officially be opening this conference.

“His Excellency is a lawyer and champion of justice and his name is definably hatched in the legal history of this country as the most distinguished legal practitioner. His belief in the rule of law has been evident during his tenure as president and the judicial service of Ghana has been a beneficiary of the exceptional level of physical and technological infrastructure during this period,” she added.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital