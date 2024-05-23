TV and movie writer, Naa Amerley has released her new song dubbed “Birthday D”

The mid-tempo rap anthem was unveiled on Thursday, May 23. “Birthday D,” which was written by Naa Amerley and performed by the talented Schia and Titi Owusu, was launched at the Level Up Lounge in Labone, Accra.

Speaking to CitiNews at the launch, Naa Amerley said,” During the pandemic, my work as a TV and movie writer slowed down, so I shifted my focus to writing song…My 40 birthday was approaching and I decided to write a song”.

She stressed, ”I want the song to be a birthday anthem for women all over the world”.

The song is currently on all streaming Platforms

Click the link below to listen to it

https://ditto.fm/birthday-d