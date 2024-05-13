Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Director of Elections and IT, has questioned the voter registration figures reported by the Electoral Commission (EC).
While the EC reported a registration of 25, 287 voters for Day 2, Dr. Boamah asserts that the NDC recorded a lower figure of 19,267.
Furthermore, he disputes the EC’s total registration figure of 43,417, for Day 3 claiming that the actual number of registered voters is 48,616.
As of May 10, the EC reports a total of 143,014 registered voters.
The regional breakdown of the registration figures is as follows: Greater Accra region has registered 17,837 voters; North East, 3,948; Upper East, 6,691; Northern, 10,373; Bono, 4,900; Bono East, 5,118; Volta, 7,512; Upper West, 5,256; Eastern, 14,884; Central, 15,434; Ahafo, 3,889; and Ashanti, 25,558.
Additional registrations include 5,638 from Western North; 4,206 from Oti; 2,989 from Savannah; and 8,781 from Western region. The EC is striving to meet its registration target before the conclusion of the exercise.
