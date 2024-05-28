The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Effutu constituency has raised concerns over the immediate transfer of the Electoral Commissioner for the constituency Madam Emelia Ama Akotiah, just a few days to the end of the limited registration exercise.

The NDC in the constituency is alleging a possible manipulation.

Speaking at a press conference, the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in Effutu James Kofi Annan indicated that although the Commissioner’s performance has not been satisfactory as a result of the allegations of voter manipulation in the 2020 elections, her transfer is instigated by her resolve to correct the anomaly and further prevent same from happening in the process ahead of the December 7 polls.

“Why will you transfer an officer at such an ungodly hour when you know that there is an ongoing registration exercise and there is an impending transfer to be done?

“If you wanted to undertake such an administrative duty, you know that before registrations are started, there are meetings to make decisions around the elections so why would you then wait after all of these registrations and you transfer the person with immediate effect?

“The letter came over the weekend and she is leaving this week to Ho and that is why we have doubts about the Electoral Commission. We are hearing that she had an altercation with elements within NPP’s leadership.”

