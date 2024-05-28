The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a 16-minute tape as evidence to support the claims made by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ambulance case against the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to the NDC, the recording captures a conversation between Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, in which Dame allegedly coached Jakpa on the statements to make in court, specifically targeting the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

During a press conference on May 28, the NDC’s Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, asserted that the tape reveals a coaching session designed to influence Jakpa’s court testimony.

Nketiah emphasised that the alleged coaching was intended to shape Jakpa’s statements to implicate Dr. Forson.

The controversy began when Jakpa, the third accused in the trial, alleged that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Dr. Forson.

This tape, according to the NDC, substantiates Jakpa’s claims and raises serious questions about the conduct of the Attorney General in this high-profile case.