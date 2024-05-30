The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has commenced training for Kayayeis under the Kayayei Empowerment Programme under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President in Madina and Ashaiman.

The training which commenced on Tuesday, May 28, will cater to 5,000 beneficiaries, with 600 participants per cohort each month, running until December 2024.

The training modules include beading and jewellery, soaps and detergents, makeup artistry, bakery, decor, pedicure and manicure, among others.

This initiative follows the inauguration of the Kayayei Empowerment Training Centre by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, May 21, in Madina, Accra.

The Centre is well-equipped with two training rooms, three pantries, a kitchen, a clinic, 15 washrooms, five dormitories, fire extinguishers, CCTV, 24/7 security, and a food shed. Additionally, training and hostel facilities under the Kayayei Empowerment Project are located in various parts of Accra and Kumasi.

The primary aim of the Kayayei Empowerment Programme is to provide head porters with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The programme is designed to impart practical skills and knowledge to prepare participants for specific trades and occupations.

Speaking at the event, Dr Bawumia addressed the scepticism and criticisms surrounding the project, expressing his confidence in its success and the positive impact it will have on the lives of the Kayayeis.

“When I made this promise on behalf of the government, there were many who thought it was not a realistic promise. They thought it was not possible. They said it was a 419 scheme, but I knew that ‘Insha Allah’ it was possible for us to do it.”

“We had COVID in 2020, and we had to recover from it and so what we are doing for Kayayei’s today is part of a whole programme of activity of our government to help the poor and the vulnerable,” he said.

