The Minority Caucus in Parliament has described as unreasonable, the delays by the government to release funds for the payment of stipends for Ghanaian students on scholarships abroad.

Some Ghanaian students studying in Morocco under the Morocco Scholarship Programme on Friday, May 24, staged a protest at the Ghana Embassy in Rabat over delays in the release of their stipends which they say have subjected them to hardship and academic challenges.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, said the government must act immediately to save the country from the embarrassment of students demonstrating in demand for their allowances in other countries.

“I remember not long ago, we had to contend with Ghanaian students in the UK. Before that, we had to contend with Ghanaian students across the whole of Europe, from Hungary to Holland to Norway to Sweden. When is this going to stop?

“When are we going to have a situation where our students abroad will not have to be reduced to puppets and beggars? When they do not have to come out and cry? Is this too difficult to do as a nation? A new NDC government, led by John Dramani Mahama, would address this issue of unreasonable, outrageous delays in remitting our students abroad.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital