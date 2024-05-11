Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, has criticised the performance of the Electoral Commission (EC) during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye’s critique stems from the persistent network challenges plaguing the registration process.

During an appearance on the Big Issues with Selorm Adonoo, the former Sports Minister vehemently argued that if Ghanaians were to evaluate the EC’s performance based on their duties, most would struggle to even assign a 30% rating to their delivery.

“Operating on the law, every Ghanaian, almost all of us will not mark this even EC 30% on their delivery. Using the law, LI and all the regulations in the law that guide their activities,” he stated.

Throwing light into his argument, Nii Lante Vanderpuye referenced instances where the electoral commission, according to him, attempted to go behind the law to have its way.

“For example, in this registration exercise, which is our focus, right from day 1, the EC tried to entrench the issue of the usage of the national ID alone as against the vehemence of the minority in parliament. They couldn’t because they were not able to get their Constitutional Instrument (CI) through.

“But for that, that was what they wanted to do. Against the rationalisation of all Ghanaians that this is not possible and that cannot work,” he explained.

