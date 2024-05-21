The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the alleged assault on Zaa Multimedia reporter Dokurugu Abubakar Ndeeya by individuals suspected to be NPP supporters.

According to the station’s management, the reporter was violently assaulted on Thursday, May 16, 2024, while attempting to video record an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and a police officer.

During the process of capturing this incident, the reporter was brutally set upon by four individuals suspected to be NPP supporters.

In a statement signed by the Northern Regional Chairman of the GJA, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, dated Monday, May 20, the association entreated all leaders, particularly politicians, to join the GJA in unreservedly condemning attacks on journalists.

It further called on the police to take urgent action on the matter. “The GJA hereby urges the Northern Regional Police Command to employ all legitimate means at their disposal to apprehend the culprits behind this assault on our colleague and ensure they face the full consequences of the law.”

The association has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding journalists in the region and enabling them to discharge their duties without fear or intimidation.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE STATEMENT

——————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital