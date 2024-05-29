The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been adjudged the Best CEO of the Year 2023 in the petroleum sector (Regulations).

The award was in recognition of his outstanding contributions and exemplary leadership in the country’s petroleum downstream industry.

The prestigious ceremony to honour some well-deserving Ghanaian CEOs was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Monday.

The Summit highlights and commends the accomplishments of CEOs and businesses, emphasising their success, innovation, leadership, and contributions to the economy.

This year’s event was under the theme “Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue and High Impact Learning.”

It was organised by the Chief Executives Network Ghana in collaboration with Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pwc), Ministry of Public Enterprises, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), University of Ghana and Multimedia group.

In his remark, the NPA Boss who doubles as the President of the Africa Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA), said he was grateful to the Board, Management and staff of the NPA for their continuous support.

It is recalled that Dr Abdul-Hamid received the Outstanding Public Sector Leadership Award for the Year 2022 for his exemplary leadership, innovation and transformation in the petroleum downstream industry in the country.

He emerged as the Public Sector CEO for the Year 2022 at the Ghana Business Awards. Similarly, in 2021 the NPA Boss was awarded for his sterling leadership, business excellence, and professionalism at the Ghana CEO Excellence Awards.

