The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has been appointed the Board Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

He takes over from Joe Addo-Yobo, who has served as NPA board chairman since 2017.

In a Facebook post, Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh disclosed that Mr Ntim had been sworn into office at a brief ceremony held at the ministry.

“Today, 21st May, 2024, I swore into office, newly appointed Board Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim

“I charged the new chairman of the downstream regulator to focus on key priorities; strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the NPA operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

“[The] National Chairman of my beloved New Patriotic Party, Mr. Ntim is not new to leadership and therefore, I have no doubt that, he has what it takes to steer the NPA to achieve its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Mr Ntim was a member of the Danquah-Busia Club which transformed into the New Patriotic Party in 1992.

As an NPP veteran, he has served the party in various capacities.

Between 2001 and 2005, he served as the National First Vice-Chairman of the NPP and has since then contested four times for the chairmanship position without success. In the 2018 contest, he placed second after polling 2,515 votes against Freddie Blay’s 3,021 votes.

He was later elected as the party’s national chairman in 2022 after his fifth attempt.