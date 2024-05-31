Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has described the prosecution of Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance case as a vicious scheme.

Prof. Gyampo said such a vicious act by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) “should be worrying to all well-meaning Ghanaians who cherish our cohesion and peace.”

The third accused in the ambulance case, Richard Jakpa in his witness statement, alleged that Attorney General Godfred Dame once told him that he was pressured by President Akufo-Addo and the former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta to prosecute Ato Forson.

Prof. Gyampo in a Facebook post said that if the accusations of Richard Jakpa prove to be true, the governing NPP will definitely be the “worst offenders in decimating public confidence in our court and judicial processes.”

“The vicious scheme to jail Ato Forson at all cost by the NPP, as revealed by Richard Jakpa’s recent application in court, should be worrying to all well-meaning Ghanaians who cherish our cohesion and peace. In his witness statement, Jakpa, I am told, testifies on oath that the Attorney-General told him that the reason for his inclusion in the prosecution is to mask the real intention behind the whole trial and that it was the President of the Republic and Ken Ofori Atta who are mounting pressure for Ato Forson to be jailed. Jakpa is therefore asking the court for an opportunity to testify to these matters and be cross-examined.

“If truly, someone deserves to be punished, so should it be. But if Jakpa successfully adduces evidence to back his claims, the NPP would succeed in being the worst offenders in decimating public confidence in our court and judicial processes.”



He added that “it is disappointing to note that these things are happening under a regime that we all thought knew better.”

