The Minister for Health designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has attributed the delay in the completion of selected health facilities, notably the Tema General Hospital, to the renegotiation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) with external creditors.

The construction of the 400-bed Tema Regional Hospital followed a sod-cutting ceremony in 2020 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace the existing Tema General Hospital, at a cost of €92.7 Million.

Speaking at an inspection tour of the facility, Dr. Okoe-Boye expressed the government’s commitment to complete the project despite delays.

“But for the debt exchange programmes, all these are not fathomed or imaginary projects. These are projects that have been worked on in terms of contracting, facility arrangements and even works have begun on some of the sites. Like you mentioned, at Dormaa, we are going there. We don’t want to know of projects from a distance, we want you to be part of the journey.”

“The Ministry of Finance is working hard to complete this debt exchange programme so that creditors can start disbursement for projects like this to be reactivated.”

“…We are going to work hard to make sure that we resolve these challenges.”

