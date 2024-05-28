Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, has underscored the urgent need for rural development in Ghana.

He emphasised the pivotal role that local farmers and businesses play in the country’s advancement.

During a courtesy visit from the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was in Kyebi in the Eastern Region to inspect public works on Tuesday, the Okyenhene urged the government to expand development projects to rural areas.

He championed the cause for effective decentralization, with enhanced local supervision in governance, as a means to generate employment and stimulate economic growth.

“The headquarters of poverty in Ghana is rural Ghana. The country took things from the rural areas to the city for the growth of all, but none reached the rural areas. So, 80% of people who live in this country live in rural Ghana, and they are poor.”

“They are poor in many ways. They are poor in health, they are poor in education, they are poor in housing, they are poor in hope,” he stated.

The Okyenhene further emphasized the necessity for Ghanaians to take ownership of their resources and contribute to national development.

In addition, he called on the government to address the drainage system in Kyebi to improve living conditions.