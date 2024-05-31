E ON 3 Group and key partners have hailed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, describing him as an outstanding mediator and peacemaker.

E ON 3 GROUP AND KEY PARTNERS CELEBRATE HIS MAJESTY OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II – 25 YEARS OF A QUINTESSENTIAL MEDIATOR AND PEACEMAKER

E ON 3 Group and Key Partners congratulate His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his Silver Jubilee on the revered Golden Stool.

A critical retrospection of Otumfuo’s 25 years reign shows the attainment of incredible success.

Some of the King’s significant achievements that have shaped his illustrious reign are in the area of peacemaking and peace-building, which cuts across chieftaincy, education and politics.

His Majesty has been an outstanding African mediator and peacemaker who has breathed fresh air into the chieftaincy institution.

Otumfuo has a strong determination to achieve the goal of a peaceful, conflict-free Asanteman and Ghana, something he has done with his acclaimed Solomonic wisdom.

We especially recognize his mediation and intervention efforts to resolve crises both within and outside his kingdom, winning him the enviable “Pillar of Peace” award.

Significantly, Otumfuo ably steered the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to restore peace to Dagbon after decades of a chieftaincy conflict that became difficult to resolve. The settlement of the conflict led to the enskinment of the current Ya-Na Abukari II.

It was a fitting recognition of the Asantehene that the Bank of Ghana gave authorization to the E ON 3 Group to issue 24- carat (999.9%) Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin to celebrate His Majesty for the significant role he played in restoring peace to the Dagbon.

We proudly recall what the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey said at the launch of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin: “It is entirely befitting, that given the history and the context of Ghana, that today, on December 12, 2021, the 16th Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, here in the grounds of the Palace of Manhyia, in the heart of Asanteman, presents a value-added Commemorative Gold Coin to the world. Hundred of years from today into the future, let these coins being launched today become a collector’s item and an everlasting touchstone marking the remarkable achievement of peace-making that the onetime 16th Asantehene of the Great Asante Kingdom of Ghana provided his people, and indeed, his country.”

As E ON 3 Group and key partners celebrate a great King of our time, we are very confident that the peace initiatives that have underpinned his reign in the last 25 years will be pursued with even much more energy for the benefit of the nation.

We wish Otumfuo good health and long life.

Congratulations, His Majesty.