The Parliamentary Friendship Association-Iran of the Parliament of Ghana has sent its commiserations to the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people on the death of President Seyed Dr. Ebrahim Raisi.

The 63-year-old Raisi was killed on Sunday, May 19, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other high-ranking officials, in a helicopter crash in Iran’s remote northwest.

The incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, about 375 miles (600km) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. The president had been travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early on Sunday to inaugurate a dam with the country’s president, Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third that the two nations have built on the Aras River.

The visit came despite chilly relations between the two nations, including over a gun attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran in 2023, and Azerbaijan’s diplomatic relations with Israel, which Iran’s Shia theocracy views as its main enemy in the region.

The Parliamentary Friendship Association-Iran of the Parliament of Ghana, in a statement signed by its chairman, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, sent commiserations “to the people of Iran, Ambassador Bijan Gerami, and the members of the Iranian Embassy in Accra.”

Below is the full statement.

COMMISERATION ON THE DEMISE OF PRESIDENT SEYED DR. EBRAHIM RAISI AND OTHER OFFICIALS OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

1. The Parliamentary Friendship Association-Iran of the Parliament of Ghana has learnt of the tragic demise of President Seyed Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amirabdollahian, and other senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2. This sad event occurred following the tragic crash of the helicopter they were flying in.

3. We wish to express our deepest condolences to the people of Iran, Ambassador Bijan Gerami, and the members of the Iranian Embassy in Accra as they mourn this great loss.

4. In the name of Allah, the Compassionate and Merciful, we pray that they are granted Jannatul Firdaus.

5. End.

