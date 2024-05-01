Hiplife sensation Patapaa has taken the music scene by storm once again, this time with an unexpected twist – a gospel song titled ‘John 10:30’.

Known for his energetic performances and catchy tunes, Patapaa’s venture into gospel music comes as a surprise to many fans and industry observers alike.

In an interview, Patapaa’s manager, Frank Mensah Freebody, revealed the inspiration behind the gospel track.

“Patapaa wants to show the world that if you rely on God, everything will go well for you. Since the hit single, ‘One Corner,’ Patapaa has released other hit songs and collaborated with other artists such as Article Wan, Pappy Kojo, and Mr. Eazi. His song with Kawoula Biov titled ‘Daavi Ni Ba’ was also a hit song, which was used by Atletico Madrid in one of its social media posts. The essence of the song is to express gratitude to God and to urge everyone to put their trust in Him.”

About Patapaa:

Justice Amoah, better known as Patapaa, gained fame with his debut single ‘One Corner’ in 2017, which was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year category and Song of the Year category at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In 2018, he was featured on an African international hit titled Akwaaba by one of Ghana’s finest producers Guiltybeatz including Mr Eazi and Pappy Kojo.