The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana has expressed shock at the payment of some 12 million dollars to a contractor when no work has been done on the Puwalugu Dam in the Upper East Region.

President Akufo-Addo in November 2019 cut sod for the construction of the Dam aimed at helping farmers do all-year-round farming and it was expected to be completed in 50 months.

President of the Association, Charles Nyaaba said members of the Association are surprised at the development.

“All that time, we never knew that so much money had already been paid for the construction. $11.9 million—that is a huge amount of money. So when that report came out, in fact, I couldn’t sleep. As we speak, the majority of our members cannot sleep.”

The Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa, also wants persons culpable in the deal prosecuted for misappropriation of funds.

“We are asking exactly what they used the $12 million for. These are the answers that we are not getting, and that is part of the reason why we decided to go to the site and see what was happening and we got there and realised that nothing had been done, so it behoves on the government to find a way of ensuring that these monies are retrieved.

“And if $12 million, you can’t find anything there, it tells you that there is a crime to be investigated. And whoever is involved in this must be made to face the full rigours of the law.”

