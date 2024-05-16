Students at the Veterinary College in Pong Tamale, located in the Savelugu Municipality, gathered at the school’s administration block on Thursday, May 16, to voice their concerns over the persistent lack of water on campus.

Dressed in attire that did not meet the school’s standards, students arrived at their various lecture halls without their usual white shirts and khaki trousers due to the inability to access water for washing.

This situation compelled them to wear whatever clothing they could find, resulting in their lecturers, who were displeased with their appearance, preventing them from entering the classroom.

Frustrated by the ongoing water shortage, students decided to take action by massing up at the administration block to demand answers regarding the lack of water, which has been an issue for some time now.

The protest highlights the significant impact that water scarcity has had on the daily lives and academic activities of students at the Veterinary College.

As they await a resolution from the school administration, students remain determined to advocate for a sustainable solution to ensure that their basic needs are met on campus.

