Private sector contributions to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) reached an all-time high of GH¢395.34 million in March 2024, according to the Bank of Ghana’s May 2024 Summary of Economic and Financial Data.

This is an increase from the GH¢334.18 million recorded in November 2023.

BoG’s data shows signs of improvement in contributions from the private sector, which is projected to continue on an increasing trajectory till the end of the year.

This development is particularly crucial amidst recent controversies surrounding the sale of SSNIT’s hotels to Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong.

