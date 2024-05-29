Edward Bawa, the Member of Parliament for Bongo and Ranking Member on the Energy Committee in Parliament, has criticised the 5.21km access road to the Pwalugu Dam construction site, calling it a “donkey path” rather than a proper road.

This criticism comes after the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) clarified in a statement on Wednesday, May 28 that part of the $12 million paid to PowerChina, the contractors for the Pwalugu Multipurpose Irrigation Dam project, was used to construct a 5.21km access road off the main Sariba-Kpasenkpe road to the contractor’s camp.

Additionally, 4km of on-site roads in and around the camp have been completed.

However, in an interview with Bernard Avle, Edward Bawa described the route from Sariba to Kpasenkpe, leading to Pwalugu, as a mere pathway unfit for the intended use, directly contradicting claims of its completion.

“Sariba to Kpasenkpe and to Pwalugu is on the same route. After Walewale you get to a village known as Wulugu, there is a diversion that goes through to Kurugu which is the final end.

“After Kurugu you are entering into the river; so, that is the road that they said they have constructed. That is the road we used to the place, its a pathway, it is not a road… it is a donkey path,” he stated.

