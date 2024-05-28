The Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa, is demanding the prosecution of persons responsible for the stalled Pwalugu Multipurpose Irrigation Dam project.

The project was commissioned in 2019 and was expected to have been completed within 50 months. However, the Minority Caucus in Parliament expressed its dissatisfaction with the progress of work at the site during a recent visit.

In an interview with Citi News, Edward Bawa emphasised that the NDC MPs will diligently pursue the completion of the dam to its logical conclusion, seeking accountability for the delays.

“We are asking exactly what they used the $12 million for. These are the answers that we are not getting, and that is part of the reason why we decided to go to the site and see what was happening, we got there and realised that nothing had been done, so it behoves on the government to find a way of ensuring that these monies are retrieved and whoever is involved is prosecuted.

“And if $12 million, you can’t find anything there, it tells you that there is a crime to be investigated. And whoever is involved in this must be made to face the full rigours of the law.”

