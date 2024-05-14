The massive gridlock on the Mallam-Weija road persisted till Tuesday dawn. The gridlock began after a downpour around 4pm on Monday, May 13. The vehicular traffic continued into Tuesday morning.

Residents had to navigate through the waters to reach their homes, including those who were working night shifts.

The traffic situation was a result of both sides of the road being obstructed by silt washed onto the road by the rain, and further exacerbated by several vehicles that had broken down.

Some persons who spoke to Citi News said they spent several hours on the road before getting home on Tuesday dawn.

Some individuals were seen walking to their homes, struggling to find vehicles for transportation.

Heavy-duty trucks bound for the Central and Western Regions were parked with drivers asleep, hoping for smoother traffic conditions on the road to their destinations.

Vehicles traveling from Kasoa to Kaneshie, Lapaz, and Dansoman also faced challenging conditions.

Similarly, last week there was a heavy downpour which wreaked havoc in homes amidst choked gutters.

