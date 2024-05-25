Famous Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony will be interviewed on Citi TV’s The Chat today, Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

The Chat is an entertainment and lifestyle show. Eno Barony is known for her hit songs “Wats Ma Name” and “Tonga, the remix of the track “Tonga” by Joey B ft Sarkodie in 2014.

In 2021, she became the first female artiste in Ghana to win the Rapper of the Year award at the 3Music Awards. She also won ”Best Rap Performance Of The Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards[VGMA] now Telecel Ghana Music Awards[TGMA]

During the interview, the ‘God Is a Woman’ rapper is expected to discuss her new project and her thoughts on the current state of the Ghanaian music industry.

The Chat, hosted by Ekow Koomson, also features a panel of entertainment experts who will review music videos and discuss current entertainment topics.

The show airs every Saturday from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.