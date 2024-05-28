Registered mobile money accounts surged to 68.2 million in April this year.

This represents a significant increase compared to the same period in 2023, which recorded 57.6 million.

Since last year, figures from the Bank of Ghana’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data for May 2024 have shown a cumulative surge to date.

According to data from the Bank of Ghana, 58.7 million registered mobile money accounts were recorded in May last year.

The figures rose to 59.7 million in June, representing an increase of one million from the previous figures.

Three months later, in September, the figures skyrocketed to 63.2 million. The months of October through December recorded 64 million, 64.9 million, and 65.6 million, respectively.

Comparatively, starting from January this year, registered mobile money accounts continued on an upward trajectory: 66.3 million in January, 66.9 million in February, 67.6 million in March, and 68.2 million in April.

On the other hand, active mobile money accounts also recorded 21.1 million in April last year and increased to 23.9 million in April this year.

In May 2023, the number rose marginally to 21.8 million, but in June, there was a significant surge to 22.1 million. The figures recorded in the ensuing months from September through December experienced growth from 21.9 million, 22.1 million, 22.4 million, and 22.8 million, respectively.

Similarly, the growth continued this year with 22.9 million in January, 23.1 million in February, 23.4 million in March, and 23.9 million in April.

