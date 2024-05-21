The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry is expressing fears that the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee, established under the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), may be corrupted if not adequately resourced.

The Committee has been tasked with ensuring that cement manufacturers in Ghana operate with the requisite licenses or risk facing a jail term of not less than 12 months and not more than two years.

In an interview with Citi Business News in Accra on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, Emmanuel Cherry, highlighted the necessity for the proper provision of resources to make the Committee more independent.

“The Committee put in place should be properly resourced for them to be able to do their work diligently. If they are not resourced, it becomes difficult for them to move around. They need to be mobile. How do they get all those things? It comes down to the same provisions, either administrative provisions or vehicular provisions, and what have you.”

“So that at least their work is being done and done well. Proper monitoring and monitoring regimes must come into place,” he stated.

