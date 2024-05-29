In a startling and daring daylight robbery, the Pan African Savings and Loans branch, located next to the FBN Bank along the Spintex road in Accra, became the epicentre of a robbery attack on Tuesday, May 28.

Eyewitnesses recounted the tense moments leading up to the robbery, detailing how two young, armed assailants meticulously trailed an unsuspecting victim, who was carrying a large sum of cash in a bag.

Eyewitnesses say the victim, whose identity is unknown, was making her way to the bank when the robbers attacked her and made away with the money.

The robbers reportedly stationed themselves near the Top Pharmacy, directly across from the bank while waiting for the opportune moment to launch their attack.

Pandemonium erupted as the robbers brandished guns and gave warning shots, causing panic among passersby and bank customers.

A gunfight ensued between the robbers and the police officers stationed at the bank, but despite the police’s efforts, the robbers exhibited a high degree of coordination and resolve, managing to secure the bag of cash and bolt with it.

