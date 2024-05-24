Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has criticised President Akufo-Addo’s decision to withhold the KPMG report on the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) contract.

According to Azure, this move was unnecessary.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM on Thursday, Azure drew parallels to a similar situation in the past.

He recalled his investigation into the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) scandal during President Mahama’s tenure adding that despite the absence of the Right to Information (RTI) law at that time, President Mahama chose to make the GYEEDA report public.

Azure emphasised, “I don’t think there is even the need to withhold this report. There wasn’t the need to withhold this report in the first place. We have had instances in the past and I make specific reference to the GYEEDA report in 2013 when I investigated the Youth Employment scandal and President Mahama constituted a committee.

“We didn’t have the RTI law at the time but President Mahama went ahead to release it without anybody writing under any law. So this report was made, the president had already given his opinion and published it so I don’t know how that would have impeded anything for the president to stop the release of the report.”