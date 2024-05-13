Societe Generale Ghana has inaugurated two facilities at its Head Office in Accra; the SG Ghana Creche and Sick Bay.

The facilities according to the bank, underscore its dedication to fostering a supportive and family-friendly work environment for employees and customers.

The unveiling ceremony, attended by staff members, management, and distinguished guests, celebrated the culmination of extensive planning and dedication to enhancing employee well-being.

In his address, SG Ghana Managing Director, Hakim Ouzzani, emphasised the pivotal role of the SG Ghana Creche in supporting working parents.

“The SG Ghana Creche is not merely a convenience but an essential support system.

“It provides a nurturing and safe environment for our little ones, allowing parents to focus on their work with peace of mind,” he stated.

Echoing Ouzzani’s sentiments, the Board chair of SG Ghana, Margaret Boateng Sekyere, highlighted the significance of the SG Ghana Sick Bay in promoting staff health and wellness.

“The SG Ghana Sick Bay will provide staff with access to quality healthcare services fundamental to ensuring their overall well-being. We envision these facilities as pillars of support for our employees, empowering them to thrive both personally and professionally,” she added.

The SG Ghana Sick Bay, according to the management of the bank, will be staffed with qualified medical professionals, offering primary healthcare services and engaging in preventive care and wellness programmes to empower staff to prioritize their health.

Similarly, the SG Ghana Creche will also be operated by dedicated nannies and caretakers to provide quality care and early childhood education for children of bank staff, further enhancing the bank’s commitment to family support.

