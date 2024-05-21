The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the National Identification Authority (NIA) of issuing Ghana cards to unauthorised registrants in Pusiga, located in the Upper East region.

The NDC has raised concern over the NIA’s decision to conduct a special Ghana Card registration exercise in Pusiga, especially following reports of irregularities in the area.

Rashid Tanko Computer, the Deputy Director of Elections for the NDC, urged the NIA to promptly halt the alleged unlawful activities in the registration process during a conversation with Citi News on Tuesday.

“Just last week, we held a press conference addressed by our general secretary, and we indicated that people are abusing the Ghana card being issued by the NIA. An example is what happened at Pusiga where an electoral officer was arrested for using a Ghana card, one Ghana card to register over 20 people. In fact, the EC admitted to it in a statement that fake Ghana cards were being used to register as voters.

“Coming on the heels of this, the NIA quickly issued a statement that they are going to the border towns around Pusiga, specifically, to issue Ghana card to them…What is the meaning of that? They should stop it immediately,” he stated.

He also stated that the party had directed its agents to closely monitor the exercise in the area to detect any unlawful activities in the process.

