Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, has responded to allegations made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, regarding attempts to purchase four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In an interview with Joy FM on Tuesday, the Abetifi MP warned Ablakwa against attempts to damage his reputation and that of Rock City Hotel.

Ablakwa has filed a petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), calling for an inquiry into the sale of the four SSNIT-owned hotels to Dr. Acheampong.

He is also urging CHRAJ to halt and investigate the sale. In his petition, Ablakwa argues that the sale of SSNIT’s shares in the hotels lacks due process and breaches procurement procedures.

But Dr. Acheampong has expressed his disappointment with his colleague’s actions, dismissing the allegations as unfounded and stating that the claims are a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image

“You are just adding things together and trying to destroy me and trying to destroy Rock City. It is most unfair, it is ‘un-Ghanaian’ and you should stop it,” he said.

He urged the North Tongu MP to distinguish him from his businesses and ask genuine questions if he has any.

“If you have issues with a corporate entity, ask questions. I will never stop you and nobody will stop you from asking questions but in the tangent that you [Okudzeto Ablakwa] are going, it has nothing to do with that.

“I am a politician and I can be okay with it… but note that you are not speaking the truth and CHRAJ will confirm all this to you.”

