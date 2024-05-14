The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, has allayed fears surrounding the financial sustainability of the national insurance scheme amidst concerns over subsidies for dialysis treatment.

His reassurances follow scepticism raised by Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the ranking member of the Health Committee of Parliament and MP for Juaboso, regarding the NHIA’s capacity to handle additional financial burdens.

Akandoh cautioned against expanding the national health insurance scheme, suggesting potential repercussions if further strains were imposed.

In response, Dr. Aboagye, speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on May 14, clarified the NHIA’s stance and strategy.

He disclosed that the authority has earmarked GH¢2 million for the next six months to offset the cost of dialysis treatment for patients in renal units across the country.

“We are not pushing anything to NHIS. So, in my earlier interview with you, I made it clear that parliament actually gave the national health insurance authority GH¢2 million to help the needy with dialysis services.

“As we wait for the actual cost of the whole dialysis on our NHIS scheme my statement is actually separate from what Mr Akando is saying,” he stated.

