The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect, Imarana Abdulai Gomda at Tamale in the Northern Region for possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

The Police in a social media post [X] on Friday, May 31, confirmed the arrest stating that the suspect was arrested at Datoyili Barrier in Tamale on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Two SMG rifles with six (6) rounds of 9MM ammunition and two (2) empty magazines were retrieved from him.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting the Police with investigations.

— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) May 31, 2024

