After a decade in ministry, Ghanaian gospel collective, Team Eternity Ghana, have released their third live-recorded album titled “Testimony” (based on Revelation 12:11).

This album, featuring 14 tracks spanning diverse genres, is now available on all major digital platforms.

Known for their stirring performances and impactful lyrical content, the group has crafted “Testimony” as a celebration of faith and a testament to their evolution and commitment to spreading the Gospel through music.

Each track on “Testimony” presents a unique journey of worship and praise, intertwined with collaborations that highlight the richness of the gospel music landscape in Ghana and across its borders.

The album kicks off with “Ghana Chant – Local Appellations,” setting the tone with a soul-stirring invocation of local rhythms and melodies.

Highlights of the album include “Love Story,” featuring the iconic Lordina The Soprano, a revered operatic-chorale figure in Ghana, and “You Are,” a captivating worship piece with Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr., a prominent lead vocalist & worshipper in the Ghanaian gospel scene.

‘Defe Defe’, one of the tracks on the album is gaining momentum as it has taken the spotlight of being the number 1 song on Apple Music in Ghana!

The album transcends traditional boundaries with tracks like “Jesus Anthem” (Afro Caribbean), “Miracle Working God” (afropop), “He Do Am” (highlife), and “Yes Sir” (featuring Aduberks, a sensational percussionist, in the amapiano style), appealing to a global audience with its rich blend of rhythms and melodies.

Noteworthy collaborations include “Jehovah Over Do,” featuring Nigerian gospel sensation Eben, and the vibrant “Brass Band Medley” closing out the album in jubilant “JAMA”.

Stream the “Testimony” Album by Team Eternity Ghana: https://push.fm/fl/teg-testimony

“Testimony” by Team Eternity Ghana is now available for streaming and download on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms. Jesus is OUR MESSAGE!

About Team Eternity Ghana:

Team Eternity Ghana is a gospel collective based in Ghana with a mission to share the message of hope and salvation through music, particularly focusing on presenting the gospel to the youth. With a decade-long journey marked by soulful performances and impactful collaborations, we continue to inspire listeners across the globe.

For more information about Team Eternity Ghana and updates on them music, call +233 246031395.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x