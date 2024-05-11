Over 10, 000 artisans at Suame Magazine Zone 13 in Kumasi, Ashanti region are facing a daunting threat as they have been served with eviction notices by a private developer, ‘The Gosie Group’, which claims ownership of the land.

The artisans, who have operated in the area for decades, are resisting the eviction, citing Executive Instrument (E.I. 36), which protects their right to operate there.

The Gosie Group reportedly secured the land from the Lands Commission, but the artisans argue that the land falls under the executive instrument, which was given to them by the government and chiefs.

They believe that the eviction is only possible through an amendment to this instrument.

The artisans are now calling on the government and traditional leaders to intervene on their behalf and prevent the eviction. Eric Arhin, chairman of Suame Magazine Zone 13, urged the authorities to intervene so they can continue their work.

The artisans’ plight has also sparked concerns about their livelihoods. Many of them threatened to vote against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December elections if the government does not intervene. They argue that the eviction will devastate their livelihoods and that they have been forgotten by the government.

“I plead with Nana Addo and Bawumia to honour their promises. They pledged to support us, but they have forgotten about the promises they made to us. For us, the illiterate, they don’t regard us anymore. They should provide us with employment opportunities and put a stop to the digitalisation conversation because it does not include us. If Bawumia wants to win the 2024 elections, he must help us, or we vote against him,” said one artisan.

Kwabena Nsenkyire, a spare parts dealer and NPP member visited the area to calm tempers and assured the artisans that the government was working on a solution. He urged Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene and meet with the artisans to address their grievances.

“I have also been a victim. Since the matter has been to the court, I do not want to go further. My wish is that the vice president himself will intervene and he will come down here and meet the people here. Because wherever he has been, he always meets the artisans, talk to them to see their grievances.”