Ghana’s tourism sector experienced a notable surge in international arrivals over the past five years, reaching a total of 1.15 million in 2023 compared to 1.13 million in 2019, according to the 2023 tourism report by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The increase is attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which occurred in 2020. Quarterly statistics reveal that the first quarter of 2019 saw 256,457 arrivals, marking a 17% decrease from 2020, which recorded 212,788.

A further decline was observed in 2021, 98,950, representing a 53% drop from 2020. However, figures for 2022 surged to 170,696 and again, skyrocketed to 248,129 in 2023, representing increases of 73% and 45%, respectively. In the second quarter, international arrivals in 2019 totalled over 261,704.

There was a significant drop in 2020 to 4,583, representing a 98% decline compared to 2019. In 2021, international arrivals rebounded to over 131,905, depicting a 28% rise from 2019. Years 2022 and 2023 witnessed increases of 64% and 22%, recording 216,589 and 264,018, respectively.

For the third quarter, 2019 saw 305,274 visits compared to 32,602 in 2020, marking an 89% decrease.

There was a remarkable 453% rise in international arrivals in 2021 from the previous year, with actual figures totalling 180,309.

This record improved further in 2022, reaching 257,000, and just over 306,365 in 2023, representing differences of 43% and 19%, respectively.

In the fourth quarter, there were 306,872 arrivals in 2019, which dropped by 66% to 105,135 in 2020.

This figure rose significantly to 212,359 visits in 2021 and climbed higher in 2022 and 2023, recording 269,845 and 329,490, respectively.

The corresponding percentage changes were 102%, 27%, and 22% for the years 2020, 2022, and 2023.

The total figures for 2019 summed up to 1,130,307. 2020 and 2021 were 355,108 and 623,523, respectively.

914,892 visitors were recorded for 2022, and 1,148,002 were tabled for 2023.

