Traffic congestion escalated on the route from Mallam to Kasoa following nearly two hours of rainfall on Thursday.

Several vehicles became inoperable on the stretch, leading some individuals to proceed on foot to their respective destinations.

Kwesi Poku, in a conversation with Citi News on Thursday, revealed, “All the cars are full. There are a lot of people so even if the car picks them it drops them at Barrier. I closed from work when the rain started.”

“So I have been walking from Barn Yard…I am going to Kasoa. Last Monday I walked from Odorkor to Broadcasting.”

Another pedestrian, Owura Gyamfi, who had commenced his journey from the Weija junction and was en route to Broadcasting, expressed that such circumstances tend to recur whenever there is rainfall.