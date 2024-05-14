During the extensive coverage of the devastation caused by the Akosombo dam spillage, Comfort Dzakpasu, 76, a retired teacher, found unexpected relief through the kindness of Citi News.

Despite attempting various home remedies, Comfort struggled with a stubborn sore on her right leg that refused to heal. Her financial constraints, exacerbated by an inability to raise approximately GHc400 for treatment months earlier, left the wound in a deteriorating state.

Covered in a rug to fend off flies, Comfort limped with a walking aid to display her wares outside her home for the day’s sale. Situated along the sole road in Anyako, her store sees steady traffic as it’s the primary passage for most residents.

Relying on the meagre earnings from petty trade in items like gari, salt, and sugar to support her retirement, Comfort found herself unable to afford proper treatment for her persistent wound.

When Citi News team, led by Richard Dela Sky, visited the Anyako township, it was abundantly evident that the floods caused by the spillage had left many homes inundated, shutting hopes and livelihoods.

Comfort’s home became uncomfortable to walk in, as water had occupied her compound with fish swimming freely. She managed a walk from her store to her room. “I was frying fish when the hot oil splashed on my leg,” she said.

The small blisters turned into a fungus-infested wound, and she was literally on the verge of having her leg amputated. The surface of the sore looked green and had gone bad beyond repair.

When the management of Citi News swung into action, there was a disaster that needed media attention. Over time, a team of volunteers with a sustained campaign brought resources together for flood victims.

First was food and other remedial needs. This was followed immediately with medical outreaches. A more sustainable approach was launched to build shelters, which was delivered in record time.

The medical outreaches became necessary to avert any disease outbreak. This mission was engineered following several reports and the conditions of victims like Madam Comfort coming to light.

Her report on Citi News appealed to the soul of a cherished viewer, who described the situation as “pathetic.”

William Sasu, an ardent viewer of Citi TV, said he was moved to tears by the state of the wound of the “poor” retired teacher. He volunteered to pay for her treatment. One good deed led to another.

The Medical Superintendent of the Sogakope District Hospital, Dr. Richard Forson, assured his unwavering support.

The hospital bore the bills of admission and surgery, while William covered the cost of feeding. Martha, a dedicated nurse, took on the responsibility of care.

After four months of medical detention, Madam Comfort arrived home with a healthy leg that required no walking aid.

The joy that glitters on her face is telling, praying daily for all who came to her rescue.

“I would’ve died out of this sore. I thank God for the lives of all who helped me. May God bless each one of you” she repeats consistently while in a car chauffeured by Citi News’ Fred Duhoe to Anyako to reunite with her family.

Her case is a testament to the commitment and sustained campaign to restore lives to normalcy after months of devastating man-made floods.

