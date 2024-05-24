Unilever Ghana Plc has recorded a notable resurgence in profitability, reporting a profit of GH¢141 million for the fiscal year ending 2023, a remarkable upturn from the GH¢15 million recorded in 2022.

The company attributes this resurgence to strategic initiatives, including price adjustments and enhanced innovations. As a result, Unilever Plc has proposed a dividend payment of 40 pesewas per share to its shareholders.

Despite this, the parent group of the company had to write off approximately GH¢75 million for the Ghanaian subsidiary without which the total earnings would be impacted.

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana Plc, Chris Wulff-Caesar disclosed the profits at the company’s 50th Annual General Meeting in Accra.

“The group results for the year ended 31st December 2023 show revenue growth of 44% from GH¢632 million in 2022 to GH¢908 million in 2023. Ghana’s profits for the year were GH¢141 million, an improvement over the previous year’s profit of GH¢15 million

“The Group exited the year with positive cash and cash equivalents position of GH¢109 million cash compared with the deficit of GH¢59 million in 2022.”

