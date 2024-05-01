The United States of America has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ghana Navy in safeguarding the country’s coastline and offshore activities in its efforts to protect both national and international borders, emphasizing the critical role of coast guard activities.

Speaking to the media at the second annual African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) and third Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A) in Accra, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, underscored America’s readiness to invest in security assistance to Ghana.

She further emphasised that Africa’s coastal waters serve as important highway for commerce, but also face growing risks from illicit trade.

“Our 28 million dollars insecurity assistance last year, went to support various endeavours including training, such as the GAF engineering school, as well as equipment like the two eighty-seven-foot ships that we provided the Ghanaian Navy last year, as well as 6 million dollars in support to Ghana’s special boat squadron and projects and NAVTRAC in the Volta.”

“It’s also very much worth remarking though that, our combined efforts have resulted in massive improvements in security in those waters. And it’s something I think Ghana should be very proud of. The maritime domain is huge and no one country can fight off illegal fishing, piracy and illicit trade alone. We have to work together.” said the U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer.

