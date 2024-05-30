The NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has refuted allegations of assaulting a person during the recently concluded Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

Dumelo was seen in a video in a heated exchange with an individual, presumed to be a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the University of Ghana registration centre.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 29, Dumelo appealed to the public to disregard the misleading propaganda disseminated by the NPP and their parliamentary candidate, Lydia Alhassan.

The statement portrayed Dumelo as a peace-loving citizen who respects all individuals, including his adversaries, and would not behave in a way that compromises the integrity of the registration process.