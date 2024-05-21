The Electoral Commission (EC) has warned its temporary officers, stating that it will not tolerate any violations of its laws.

This warning follows the recent arrest of a registration official at the Pusiga District Registration Centre in the Upper East Region. The official is accused of colluding with party agents to register 17 applicants using counterfeit Ghana Card numbers.

The EC has made it clear that any individual found breaching the commission’s laws will face serious consequences, including being handed over to the police and being permanently blacklisted from the commission.

Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday said “The Commission would like to warn its temporary officials that it will not countenance the breach of its electoral laws.”

“Any person found violating the laws of the commission will be handed over to the police and permanently blacklisted from the commission.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x