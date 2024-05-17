The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared that the replacement of voter identification (ID) cards for those affected by the Akosombo dam spillage will be carried out at no cost.

This announcement comes in response to Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who urged the EC to replace the voter ID cards lost by victims of the recent Akosombo dam spillage free of charge.

During a press conference on Thursday, May 16, Mr Kwetey highlighted the urgency of the situation and called for swift and compassionate action from the EC.

In a statement released on the same day, the EC emphasised its commitment as a responsible commission to support all eligible voters in participating in the forthcoming general election.

“The replacement of voter ID cards which is scheduled to commence from 30th May 2024 is intended to fulfil that duty,” it added

In agreement with Mr Kwetey’s suggestion, the EC stated, “Recognising the untold hardships and economic loss suffered by victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, we agree with Fifi Kwetey of the NDC to support them.”

“In solidarity with the victims and as a gesture of goodwill, the commission is happy to announce that replacement of voter ID cards for victims of the Akosombo dam spillage will be free of charge.”

