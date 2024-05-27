The Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has commended the Board and Management of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) for organizing a special edition of its popular Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Fair, dubbed “Tuesday Market,” in the Western Region.

Dubbed the “Western Weekend Market,” the fair took place at the Takoradi Mall from Friday, 17th May to Sunday, 19th May 2024, between 8 am and 10 pm daily.

The fair provided a platform for Ghanaian entrepreneurs across the Western and neighbouring regions to showcase their various top-quality and uniquely packaged Made-In-Ghana products.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah participated in the fair on Saturday, 18th May 2024. Supported by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEXIM, responsible for Banking, Ms. Rosemary Beryl Archer, the Minister inspected the Made-In-Ghana products being exhibited and took time to engage the vendors to gain insight into their business operations and products.

Speaking to the media after the event, Darko-Mensah congratulated GEXIM for the initiative to support SMEs in scaling up and harnessing their export potential. Very impressed with the unique and amazing products being exhibited, the Minister urged the Bank to continue organizing more fairs in the region to benefit the growing entrepreneurs in the Western Region.

“It is exciting and refreshing to be seeing these uniquely packaged products here today and most importantly, knowing there were products by Ghanaians and most of them produced in the Western region. I am very impressed with the work that has gone into organizing this amazing fair and I wish to commend the Ghana Export – Import Bank for this great initiative in addition to all the great things the Bank is doing for and with Ghanaian entrepreneurs across the country.”

“I must say it is the way to go as it contributes towards economic development and the creation of jobs for Ghanaians. With this initiative and others, we are on our way to achieving the Government of Ghana’s industrialization agenda. We will urge GEXIM to continue with the fair in the Western region and the SME Clinic to help build the capacity of SMEs in the region and beyond,” he stated.

On her part, Ms. Rosemary Beryl Archer expressed the Bank’s appreciation to the Minister and all stakeholders who made the “Western Weekend Market” a success.

She further highlighted the significance of developing the Ghanaian SME sector and the important contribution entrepreneurs can make to economic development when they are empowered and supported to become more efficient.

“I am happy we have all these SMEs here today and they are being promoted both locally and internationally to be patronized. We cannot belittle the crucial role of SMEs in the national development agenda, witnessing the sector’s important contribution to the economic transformation of several countries globally, where it accounts for over 50% of private output.

“We have had some great feedback from the vendors which indicates how the fair has broadened their knowledge base from engagement with their colleagues from other regions. We are looking at sending some of the SMEs from the Western Region to our SME fairs in other regions to get them aligned with what their colleagues in other regions are doing,” she added.

On the sidelines of the “Western Weekend Market,” the Bank organized a training program for the SMEs, dubbed “SME Clinic,” on Saturday, 18th May 2024, also at the Takoradi Mall. The “Western SME Clinic” is aimed at building the capacity of entrepreneurs, exploring solutions to challenges faced by Ghanaian businesses, and identifying pragmatic approaches to assist SMEs in scaling up and becoming more efficient in their operations.

Under the theme “Growing Your Business And Export Financing,” the participants were taken through important elements of business development and growth, as well as the export value chain. They were further enlightened on the concept of governance, risk, and compliance in business management.

Nana Ekua Kodu II, the queen mother of the Esikado Traditional Area, and multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata were among the dignitaries who participated in the “Western Weekend Market.”

