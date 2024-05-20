The Ministry of Works and Housing has categorically affirmed that the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project has responsibly managed the $200 million allocated for its operations.

This statement comes in the wake of accusations from the minority caucus suggesting mismanagement of the project’s funds.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry disclosed that as of March 2024, $127.12 million had been utilised, with $65 million allocated to support COVID-19 related expenses under the Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC), a component agreed upon with the World Bank and included in the Project Appraisal Document.

“$34.33 million of the amount drawn down was used for GARID activities and the remaining $27.79 million represents the bank balances as of the reporting period. The detailed expenditure breakdown was presented to parliament,” it added.

The Ministry emphasised that the utilisation of the project funds has always been in accordance with the Project Financing Agreement, Project Appraisal Document, and Project Implementation Manual, and has always been preceded by the approval of annual work plans.

“These approvals are obtained from the Project Steering Committee and subsequently from the World Bank Task Team. The Project has consistently adhered to the guidelines in the Financing Agreement between the World Bank and the Government of Ghana.”

“Additionally, since its inception in 2019, the Project has been subjected to annual financial and procurement audits by the Ghana Audit Service, as agreed between the Government of Ghana and the World Bank and stipulated in the Financing Agreement,” the Ministry further clarified.

