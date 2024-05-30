The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has disclosed that it has intensified its engagement with stakeholders ahead of the 2024 closed fishing season.

According to the sector minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, education about the exercise has been extended to most fishermen.

The ministry has slated July 1 to July 31 for the 2024 closed fishing season for canoes and inshore vessels. Industrial trawlers will observe the closed season for two months, from July 1 to August 31.

Speaking to the media, Mavis Hawa Koomson indicated that the fishermen have been well-informed ahead of this year’s exercise.

“We have expanded it this year. We used to bring only a few executives but this time, we added some of the other members and the whole room was full so I believe the education has gone deeper than it has always been.

“Recently, I went to Sekondi and I told them about it and we are still sending them messages and I am also using this platform to inform them again that we should be used to the closed season by now since we know it is very beneficial to us.”

