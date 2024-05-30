The Ghana Chamber of Mines joined forces with the Ladies Lead Foundation (LLF) to commemorate World Menstrual Hygiene Day, shedding light on a vital aspect of women’s and girls’ well-being and empowerment.

This event marked a crucial step towards breaking the silence and stigma surrounding menstrual health, a topic that affects half of the world’s population.

The Chamber and LLF donated five months’ sanitary pads to about 470 school girls of Anumle Cluster of Schools at Kisseman in Accra. They also educated the students on menstrual health.

Lawrencia Boahemaa Awuah, representing the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Sulemanu Koney, urged the students to embrace their menstrual health confidently and seek support when needed, reminding them that they are not alone.

“Menstrual health is not just a women’s issue, it’s a societal issue…When girls and women have access to proper menstrual hygiene products, accurate information, and a supportive environment, they are empowered to lead healthier and productive lives.”

Dr. Koney thanked the Ladies Lead Foundation for their tireless efforts and dedication to the cause.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote health, education, and well-being in communities, recognizing the empowerment of women and girls as essential to achieving sustainable development and economic growth.

Municipal Director of Education, Cynthia Aboni, stressed that menstrual health is not a taboo but a natural phenomenon to prepare young girls for womanhood.

“We are all products of menstruation so there should be no stigma associated with menstrual health,” she urged. She was particularly happy with the questions and feedback from the students.

Lady Mina Akrubiri, LLF secretary, encouraged the students to seek support from their teachers and also urged the teachers to be reachable to the young girls, adding that it’s a crucial step towards breaking the silence and stigma.

“Menstrual health should not be a source of shame, together, we can create a more informed, supportive, and equitable society where no girl or woman is held back because of menstruation,” she retorted.

The event concluded with a call to action, urging participants to continue the dialogue on menstrual health, foster an environment of openness and support, and work together to create policies and practices that support menstrual hygiene management in schools and communities.

The collaboration with the Ladies Lead Foundation serves as a shining example of the impact of partnerships in driving meaningful change.

The event brought together students, educators, health professionals, and officials to champion a cause that has long been shrouded in stigma and misinformation.