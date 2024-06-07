The second edition of the Africa Cinema Summit has officially been launched at the Accra Tourist Information Centre on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Africa Cenima Summit is a means for stakeholders in the industry value chain worldwide, particularly in Africa, to discuss challenges and explore potential and opportunities in the African cinema space.

The announcement of this year’s edition was under the patronage of H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture[MoTAC], the National Film Authority of Ghana, in partnership with Silverbird Cinemas.

This year’s edition which is with the theme: The Relevance Of Cinema In African Communities’’ will take place from October 7-10, at the Movenpick Ambassadore Hotel in Accra.

Last year, the inaugural Africa Cinema Summit convened representatives from 20 African Countries.

This landmark event facilitated critical discussions on the cinema landscape in Africa, focusing on exploring and tailoring opportunities to suit the unique characteristics of each geographic location across the continent.

The 2023 edition yielded significant accomplishments, notably highlighted by the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo and this year’s edition also aimed to further consolidate the progress made in the African cinema industry, fostering collaboration, innovation and sustainable growth.

It will focus on the growth in quality of local content production and consumption driving the case for increased cinema investment.

In addition to the theme and date announcement at the launch, the NFA also named their executive steering committee consisting of executives from the global cinema, content and creative communities who will spearhead the summit alongside Ms Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, CEO of the National Film Authority of Ghana, and her team.

i. Moses Babatope – Co-founder and former group Managing director of Filmhouse Group

ii. Rob Arthur– Founder and partner, Entertainment Solutions.

iii. Tim Yaw Strutters – Senior Advisor, Global Engagement, National Film Authority of Ghana.

iv. Ojoma Ochai – Managing director, Co-creation Hub[CcHUB] Africa

v. Funmi Onuma-Country Manager, Silverbird Cinemas.

Some of the actors, actresses and high-profiled persons that graced the launch of this year’s Africa Cinema Summit included the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture Mark Okraku-Mantey, David Dontoh, Adjetey Annan, Bill Asamoah and Kafui Dey.

Watch the video below