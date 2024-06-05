Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has labelled Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as a failure.

He criticised the Vice President for his attempts to distance himself from the poor economic mismanagement.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Ampofo rebuked Dr Bawumia for not meeting the expectations of salvaging the economy.

He drew a comparison between the Vice President and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Leader of the Movement for Change, who is known for consistently presenting new ideas to gain power.

“I have come because the call for change of this government has moved beyond partisanship to a national clarion call. The clarion call is more or less a national call to duty to ensure that this government which had brought soo many economic hardships [is voted out].

“And I keep on asking myself is Bawumia who he claims to be who he is? Because when he speaks on the campaign platform now, I ask whether he’s Alan Kyerematen, because he speaks as if Alan who has left the NPP and trying to come out with new ideas.

“I wonder why a sitting Vice President would go and be making a certain statement and have forgotten his role as the chairman of the Economic Management Team. I heard him saying the reintroduction of the toll booths, you are part of this government?

“As the Vice President, it is your government. You are an integral part and the number two most important person. When he was appointed, the president indicated he was bringing Dr Bawumia because of his economic prowess and credentials to come and salvage the economy. So, completely he’s a failure, he’s a failure.”

Mr. Ampofo urged Ghanaians to learn from the South African elections and vote out the current government.

The former NDC National Chairman expressed surprise at the silence over the country’s hardships.

“Ghanaians should look at what has happened in South Africa over their election and take their decision that will chart a new path for the future of this country.

“I believe that the NPP under President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has taken this country for granted. And the silence of the voices we used to hear when NDC was in power is very surprising. But I believe that the ordinary Ghanaian will rise to the occasion and show that there’s a change of government.”

