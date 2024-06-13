Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims have died from various health complications in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased, believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah region, passed away on Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12, respectively.

Over four thousand Ghanaian pilgrims are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual.

Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdullah Banda, confirmed the incident to Channel One News, stating that the two have been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

He also announced that a Ghanaian pilgrim gave birth in the Holy City of Mecca on Wednesday.

“So far so good, except that we have had two deaths, two of our pilgrims have died. And then we have had one delivery also, one of our pilgrim women has delivered a bouncy baby,” he said.

